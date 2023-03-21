Poland includes heat pumps in residential solar rebate program

The Polish government has revealed that it will include ground and air heat pumps in its Mój Prąd (My Electricity) rebate scheme for residential PV installations.

“The program will be comprehensive support in the process of transforming a single-family building into a low-emission and energy-efficient house,” said Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa, noting that the maximum rebate under the scheme will be PLN 58,000 ($13,150).

In December, the Polish authorities raised the rebate for solar arrays from PLN 4,000 to PLN 6,000. The rebate for storage will grow from PLN 7,500 to PLN 16,000, according to the Mój Prąd website. The higher rebates will be designed to strengthen Poland’s energy security amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The scheme is open to residential rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 2 kW to 10 kW, and storage installations from 2 kWh. Prosumers can submit applications under an agreement regulating the injection of electricity generated from micro-installations into the Polish grid. Since the program was launched in 2019, it has allocated more than PLN 1.7 billion to 411,494 PV projects.