European Union set to raise renewables target to 42.5%

The European Union is set to raise its binding renewables target to at least 42.5% by 2030. The European Parliament and the European Council reached a provisional agreement today, which will raise its current target of 32%.

If formally adopted, the deal will almost double the existing share of renewable energy in the EU and will bring the EU closer to delivering on the European Green Deal and RePower EU objectives.

During 15-hour-long negotiations, the bodies also agreed on a further 2.5% indicative target which would bring the EU’s target to the 45% target campaigned for by industry body SolarPower Europe (SPE).

“We believe the negotiators when they say this was the only deal possible,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SPE. “As for the indicative 2.5% target, the task now is to use the EU tools at hand to secure the top up. And of course, 45% is a floor, not a ceiling. We'll be working to deliver as much renewable energy by 2030 as possible.”

The EU will purportedly achieve a larger share of renewables by accelerating and simplifying the permitting process. Renewable energy will be recognized as an overriding public interest, with member states instructed to put in place “go-to-areas” for renewables in areas with high renewables potential and low environmental risks.

The provisional agreement now requires formal adoption by the European Parliament and the Council. Once this process is completed, the new legislation will be published in the Official Journal of the Union and enter into force.