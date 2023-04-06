IndiGrid commissions first solar-storage project

From pv magazine India
IndiGrid, India’s first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), says it has installed and commissioned a pilot PV project featuring a solar panel bank coupled with a battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Dhule substation in Maharashtra, India. The project will support the substation’s auxiliary consumption requirement.
The BESS solution, coupled with solar generation, will help IndiGrid to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. It will also act as a prototype to expand its presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector.
Popular content
“This facility will also act as a test bed for augmenting our capabilities to participate in energy transition opportunities in solar and BESS space,” said Harsh Shah, chief executive officer of IndiGrid. “As the operations at this project stabilize, we look forward to replicating similar systems across our other substations and reducing emissions of our operations.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.