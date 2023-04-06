IndiGrid commissions first solar-storage project

From pv magazine India

IndiGrid, India’s first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), says it has installed and commissioned a pilot PV project featuring a solar panel bank coupled with a battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Dhule substation in Maharashtra, India. The project will support the substation’s auxiliary consumption requirement.

The BESS solution, coupled with solar generation, will help IndiGrid to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. It will also act as a prototype to expand its presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector.

Popular content

“This facility will also act as a test bed for augmenting our capabilities to participate in energy transition opportunities in solar and BESS space,” said Harsh Shah, chief executive officer of IndiGrid. “As the operations at this project stabilize, we look forward to replicating similar systems across our other substations and reducing emissions of our operations.”