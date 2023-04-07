Grew Energy wins 2 GW of wafer-to-module capacity in India

From pv magazine India

Chiripal Group’s Grew Energy is one of 11 winners in the second round of the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic production of high-efficiency solar modules. It has been allocated $69.3 million of incentives for 2 GW of wafer-to-module manufacturing capacity.

The government has allocated a total PV module manufacturing capacity of 39.6 GW in the second round of the PLI scheme.

Popular content

“Manufacturing capacity totaling 7.4 GW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16.8 GW by April 2025, and the balance 15.4 GW by April 2026. So, the next three years will be crucial for the Indian PV manufacturing sector,” said Vinay Thadani, the director of Grew Energy.