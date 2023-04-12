France to offer 2.3 GW of solar in tenders in June

From pv magazine France
The French government will launch two new tenders to allocate 2.3 GW of solar capacity in June, according to two French renewable energy associations – Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER) and Enerplan. In a joint statement, the two trade groups said they welcome the government's decision to launch the additional tender round.
The authorities said that the capacity will be split into a 1.5 GW procurement exercise for ground-mounted projects and an 800 MW tender for rooftop installations. The new capacity will compensate for the high failure rate of the previous tender round for large-scale solar plants, which only had seven winners, for an allocated total of 115 MW. The tender concluded with an average final price of €82.23 ($89.73)/MWh.
Earlier tenders, for both ground-mounted and rooftop projects, were also significantly undersubscribed.
The two associations said the next tender session will support the development of the solar sector.
“[This] will make it possible to emerge from the failure of the [last] tender,” said Daniel Bour, the chairman of Enerplan.
