Chinese solar module makers announce new TOPCon plans

DAH Solar is ramping up TOPCon solar cell and module capacity at its factory in Chaohu, in China's Anhui province. The company aims to produce 5.5 GW of cells and 2.5 GW of modules by the end of 2023.
It started making TOPCon cells at the factory earlier this month. It says that it will begin module production in May.
DAH Solar says its decision to focus on TOPCon was driven by high international demand. It says it will use TOPCon cells for its full-screen PV module, which features a frameless frontside.
In a separate development, Chinese module maker Ronma Solar says it plans to build a TOPCon solar cell and module factory in Jinhua, China's Zhejiang province. It says it wants to invest CNY 7.5 billion ($1.09 billion) in the new facility.
The manufacturer says the factory will have 10 GW of cell capacity and 18 GW of module capacity. It has not providing any additional details.
