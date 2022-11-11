DAH Solar releases 540-555 W solar modules with frameless frontside

DAH Solar‘s new DHM-72X10/FS(BW) solar modules have an open-circuit voltage between 49.8 V and 50.4 V. The short-circuit current is between 13.66 A and 13.84 A, with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.

The Chinese module manufacturer said the new modules measure 2,279 mm x 1,134 mm x 32 mm and weigh 29 kg. They feature 3.2 mm anti-reflective glass and an IP68 enclosure, with a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius. The operational temperature of the panels ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2% and the 25-year power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.80% of the nominal output power.

“The module has a beautiful appearance and does not accumulate water or dust,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, in reference to the frameless frontside, which allows rain to wash away dust.

DAH Solar says the design improves the PV module’s drainage function, so the rain washes away the dust and reduces dust sedimentation. This feature can reportedly reduce the frequency of cleaning operations and maintenance activities and also help avoid hotspots.

“The new module perfectly suits steel rooftops with small installation angles,” the spokesperson went on to say. “In the actual application of distributed PV installation, the smaller the installation angle, the more the dust shading at the bottom of the regular PV modules.”

DAH Solar is based in Hefei, Anhui province. It currently operates a 2 GW solar panel factory.