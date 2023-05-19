Denmark hits 3.2 GW of installed PV capacity

The agency reports a newly added PV capacity of 236 MW in the first quarter of this year. In a statement, it said that developers connected more PV power generators to the grid in the first three months of 2023 than in the entire year of 2021. It also said that more than 1 GW of PV systems were installed in Denmark from March 2022 to March 2023.

“This growth comes mainly from unsubsidized large scale plants,” the agency said.

