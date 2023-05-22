Soltec’s new bifacial tracking algorithm

From pv magazine Spain
Soltec has developed a new bifacial tracking algorithm to determine the optimal angle for solar trackers to maximize the production of specific bifacial modules in solar plants.
The algorithm estimates power generation for various angles, considering front and rear irradiance and module performance. It uses Soltec's self-developed astronomical algorithm based on solar positioning data from NREL-SPA.
The algorithm considers plant parameters, such as albedo and soil albedo, which can be dynamically configured for improved efficiency. Analytical and experimental tests were conducted across different latitudes, showing an increase in power generation ranging from 0.10% to 0.12%, depending on location and albedo conditions.
The algorithm's effectiveness varies monthly, with a greater gain observed during lower sun angles and winter months. While the potential overall profit of the algorithm is 0.29% (0.41% during the activation period), the actual profit obtained was 0.18% due to weather forecast inaccuracies.
Soltec estimates an economic gain of €6,192 ($6,698) per year for a 50 MW plant in Mediterranean latitude under 30% albedo conditions. The algorithm complements Soltec's other tracking algorithms, such as TeamTrack and Diffuse Booster, which address shading and maximize production during diffuse radiation, respectively.
Source: Soltec
