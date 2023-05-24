Hanersun unveils high-voltage residential battery

Hanersun unveiled a new high-voltage battery for residential and commercial applications at the SNEC trade show this week in Shanghai, China. It features lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology.

The Chinese module manufacturer offers the new products in six versions, with nominal capacities of 7.488 kWh, 9.984 kWh, 12.48 kWh, 14.976 kWh, 17.472 kWh, and 19,968 kWh. The smallest device measures 606 mm x 220 mm x 730 mm and weighs 80 kg. It features a nominal voltage of 144 V and a voltage range of 114.7 V to 159.7 V

The largest battery measures 606 mm x 220 mm x 1,580 mm and weighs 199.5 kg. It has a nominal voltage of 384 V and a voltage range of 306 to 426 V. All six models have a capacity of 52 Ah.

The HNB-HV series is IP65-rated and comes with a five-year warranty. The batteries reportedly have a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles. The stackable, plug-and-play design purportedly allows for easy installation, with each battery module weighing 25 kg. Hanersun also claims the batteries are fully recyclable at the end of life.

The company also unveiled a low-voltage battery storage system at SNEC, with nominal capacities between 2.66 kWh and 10.44 kWh. The HNB-LV series is offered in three versions, all featuring LFP technology. They have a voltage of 51.2 V and a charge voltage of 57.6 V. The batteries can be wall- or floor-mounted and weigh between 31 kg and 96 kg.