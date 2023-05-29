Sofar releases lithium iron phosphate battery for utility-scale applications

China-based Sofar has released PowerMaster, a fully integrated, modular utility-scale battery energy storage system. One version is equipped with 280 Ah LFP cells and has a capacity of 3.44 MWh, while the other features 329 Ah LFP battery cells with 3.93 MWh of storage capacity.

PowerMaster has an operating voltage range from 960 V to 140.6 V. It measures 6,058 mm x 2,438 mm x 2,896 mm and weighs around 34 tons. The 329 Ah LFP configuration weighs 35 tons.

Its operating temperature range goes from -30 C to 55 C. It can be installed at altitudes of up to 4,000 meters. The product features an IP55 protection level.

The system combines air and liquid cooling system, which according to Sofar, can reduce heat dissipation loss by about 30%. Maximum temperature difference between cells is lower or equal to 2.5 C, which in turn helps extend the battery lifetime by 14%, says the manufacturer.

Sofar PowerMaster’s safety systems include triple fire suppression system, flammable gas emission, and explosion-proof design to prevent secondary combustion. Its smart rack-level management increases system discharge capacity by 7%. 99% maximum conversion efficiency, The system is capable of power grid adaptability and can be connected to both 50Hz and 60Hz networks.