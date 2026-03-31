BBDF 2026 opening session: optimism, caution, and grid fees

From ESS News

Europe’s battery storage has matured, but remains dynamic with strong growth across markets.

That was one of the key takeaways from the opening session of the Battery Business Development Forum (BBDF) 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Now in its second year, the two-day event welcomes more than 100 expert speakers and 28 sponsor partners for insightful sessions co-hosted by pv magazine and ESS News, Solar Power Europe, and Connexio PSE.

Attendees in the first BBDF session heard how even amid global uncertainty, investors believe more capital will come to the energy storage market. Yet there were cautionary remarks to regarding regulatory risk, with ongoing dicussions in Germany around charging existing and new BESS project grid fees for market access serving as an example.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.