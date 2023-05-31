African Development Bank seeking consultants for PV manufacturing study

The AfDB is inviting consultants to indicate their interest in a study on solar manufacturing potential for Desert to Power Sahel countries. They include Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sudan.

The bank launched the Desert to Power project in 2018. It aims to install 10 GW of solar, providing electricity to 250 million people in Africa’s Sahel region.

The study will explore the advantages and viability of manufacturing or assembling PV panels in the 11 countries. It will also assess the role that solar manufacturing could have in various economies.

Popular content

“The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (PERN) Department invites eligible and interested consulting firms or associations of consulting firms to provide information on their qualifications and experience demonstrating their ability to provide the services (documentation, reference of similar services, experience in comparable assignments, availability of qualified personnel, etc.),” the AfDB said.

It will also ask shortlisted consultant firms for a technical and financial proposition. Services are expected to start on July 15, 2023, and last for six months. Interested consultants have until June 7, 2023, to submit their bids.