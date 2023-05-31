India launches tenders to assign 1.8 GW of PV capacity

From pv magazine India

RVUNL has launched a tender to select developers for setting up 810 MW of state transmission utility (STU)-connected PV projects in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The projects will be built in the 2 GW Solar Park, which being developed by RVUNL at villages in Bikaner district. RVUNL will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the selected developers. Bidding closes on June 7.

In a separate development, Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd said it has issued a request for selection to purchase 1 GW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects located anywhere in Punjab. The minimum project capacity is 5 MW. Bidding closes on July 10.