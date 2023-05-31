Israel launches tender to lease land in Negev desert for solar deployment

The Israeli authorities said new solar projects will be built in Israel’s Ramat Bekaa special industrial zone.

A PV installation built by Prime Energy in Israel

Image: Prime Energy

Share

The Israel Land Authority has issued a tender to lease 28,000 acres (11,331 hectares) in the Negev desert for the deployment of large-scale solar power plants.

It said the projects will be located in the Ramat Bekaa special industrial zone, between Highway 40 and Highway 25. Interested solar developers have until Aug. 20 to submit their proposals.

By the end of March 2022, the Israeli authorities had allocated 11,600 acres (4,693 hectares) for solar plants. Israel supports PV through tenders for large-scale projects and operates an incentive scheme for rooftop PV, with feed-in tariffs.

Popular content

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, along with the Ministry of Energy, launched agrivoltaic tenders in March 2022 to promote the dual use of land. In 2021, Israel‘s national roads authority launched a tender for the construction of solar plants at highway junctions.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.