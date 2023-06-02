Brazil hits 30 GW milestone

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil reached 30 GW of installed solar power, according to new data from the country's energy regulator Aneel.

Of this capacity, around 15 GW was deployed in the last 17 months.

In the first five months of 2023, Brazilian developers deployed around 4.39 of new PV capacity, of which 3.1 GW comes from distributed generation systems operating under the country's net metering scheme, which in Brazil includes all PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size.

Around 21 GW of the total installed capacity comes from distributed generation systems, with the remaining 9 GW being represented by large scale solar plants.

Of the distributed generation capacity, around 10 GW comes from residential PV systems with a capacity of less than 7 kW.

In centralized generation, there are more than 102 GW of awarded projects still under construction or under development, Aneel reports. Larger projects are expected to support the growth of the free market and supply power for the energy-intensive production of green hydrogen

Most of the distributed solar generation in Brazil is installed at the consumption site itself, with the systems supplying energy to the unit where they are installed.