New residential battery inverter solution from China

China-based microgrid developer Zonergy has designed a new all-in-one home storage system with an inverter and battery module. The 2.5 kWh, 51.2 V battery module uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material.

Four and 16 modules can be combined to accommodate between 10 kWh to 40 kWh of energy storage capacity. Each battery module measures 520 mm x 360 mm x 140 mm and weighs 49 kg.

The three-phase inverter is available in four versions, with power outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, or 15 kW. It has two maximum power point tracking (MPPTs) with an input voltage range of 160 V to 1,000 V and an efficiency of 99.9%.

The maximum PV input voltage is 550 V and the inverter measures 540 mm x 450 mm x 228 mm. Its efficiency rating is 97.80%. The Panda solution comes with a five-year warranty. It operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 50 C. The new storage system features IP66 protection and is reportedly suitable for harsh environments.