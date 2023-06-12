India’s Punjab state tenders 1.2 GW of solar power

From pv magazine India
Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd .(PSPCL) has launched two separate tenders to procure 1 GW and 200 MW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects. The bidders selected by PSPCL will be able tzo set up solar projects anywhere in Punjab.
As of May 31, 2023, Punjab had installed 1,176.79 MW of cumulative solar capacity, including 831.75 MW from ground-mounted PV projects, 264.19 MW rooftop, and 80.85 MW off-grid/KUSUM plants.
In a separate development, NTPC Renewable Energy has issued a tender for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, supply, commissioning, testing, and ten years of comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) of a 200 kW PV-based hybrid microgrid project at Chusul, Ladakh. The project aims to provide round-the-clock renewable energy power supply in Chushul.
It will include a 3.2 MWp solar PV plant, a 1 MW hydrogen generation system (PEM electrolyzer) producing 160 kg/day of hydrogen, a hydrogen storage facility with capacity for 200 kg usable hydrogen, a battery energy storage system (BESS) of approximately 300 kW/1200 kWh, and a PEM fuel cell system generating 200 kW of electrical power.
