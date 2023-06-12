Hurtigruten Norway plans wind-solar ship with 60 MWh of storage

Hurtigruten Norway has unveiled plans to construct its first zero-emission ship, powered by solar and wind energy, ahead of its 130th anniversary. The company aims to develop the most energy-efficient cruise ship in the world, known as the Sea Zero. It will be 135 meters (443 feet) long and feature 270 cabins accommodating 500 guests and 99 crew members.

The project involves collaboration with the Norwegian research institute Sintef and 12 other partners. The ship will be equipped with three retractable wind sails integrated with solar panels, contra-rotating propellers, and multiple thrusters. The three autonomous platforms will host 1,500 m² of solar panels and a wind surface area of 750 m², reaching a maximum height of 50m when fully extended.

To ensure sustained power, the vessel will have batteries with a combined capacity of 60 MWh deployed on the outer sides. These batteries will be charged during the ship's port stays, enabling a range of 300 to 350 nautical miles. Additional technologies onboard include air lubrication, advanced hull coating, and proactive hull cleaning, as highlighted by the company.

Gerry Larsson-Fedde, senior vice president of marine operations at Hurtigruten Norway, stated that the ship would require seven to eight charges during an 11-day voyage.