Renac unveils battery inverter solution for C&I applications

Renac Power displayed new all-in-one energy storage systems with inverters and battery modules at the recent SNEC trade show in Shanghai, China. The systems are designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The China-based storage and inverter manufacturer said the 110.6 kWh, 460.8 V battery features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells. It purportedly has a life cycle of more than 6,000 cycles.

The battery measures 1,365 mm x 1,425 mm x 2,100 mm and weighs 1.2 tons. It comes with IP55 outdoor protection and operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 50 C. The maximum operating altitude is 2,000 meters. The system enables remote real-time data monitoring and pre-alarm faults location, said the manufacturer.

Popular content

The inverter has power output of 50 kW. It has three maximum power point tracking (MPPTs), with an input voltage range of 300 V to 750 V. The maximum PV input voltage is 1,000 V.