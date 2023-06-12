Renac unveils battery inverter solution for C&I applications

Renac Power displayed new all-in-one energy storage systems with inverters and battery modules at the recent SNEC trade show in Shanghai, China. The systems are designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.
The China-based storage and inverter manufacturer said the 110.6 kWh, 460.8 V battery features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells. It purportedly has a life cycle of more than 6,000 cycles.
The battery measures 1,365 mm x 1,425 mm x 2,100 mm and weighs 1.2 tons. It comes with IP55 outdoor protection and operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 50 C. The maximum operating altitude is 2,000 meters. The system enables remote real-time data monitoring and pre-alarm faults location, said the manufacturer.
The inverter has power output of 50 kW. It has three maximum power point tracking (MPPTs), with an input voltage range of 300 V to 750 V. The maximum PV input voltage is 1,000 V.
