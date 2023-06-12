Heat pump theft rising in Sweden

The Gothenburg district court in Sweden has charged eight people for allegedly stealing nearly $416,000 of air source heat pumps, geothermal heat pumps, white goods and tools from multiple locations in the western part of the country.

Air source heat pump

Image: IntelligentVisualDesing, Pixabay

The Swedish Police Authority said on Friday that eight individuals face prosecution for the theft of air source and geothermal heat pumps in Sweden.

Thefts of heat pumps occurred over an extended period across multiple locations in Fyrbodal and the surrounding area, the police said. The investigation was initiated following the theft of heat pumps from an undisclosed company in Orust last fall.

The police said the investigation revealed that the eight individuals sold stolen heat pumps, hand tools, and building materials across various locations in Sweden. The crackdowns resulting from the investigation occurred in Lidköping, Vara, Trollhättan, and Halmstad. The police did not disclose the brands or models of the stolen heat pumps.

According to a police statement, the stolen goods have a total market value of approximately SEK 4.5 million ($415,935). The suspects were charged on May 31, and the trial is scheduled to begin on June 7, expected to last until midsummer.

On Nov. 29, 2022, the authorities said that the thefts had adversely affected a significant number of citizens, entrepreneurs, and insurance companies, coinciding with a period of extended heat pump delivery times.

In 2022, Sweden experienced a surge in heat pump demand, with 60% growth in sales. In the fourth quarter of 2022, geothermal heat pump sales rose by 30%, while sales of air-to-water systems increased by 12%, according to the European Heat Pump Association. Sweden, along with Norway, boasts the highest per capita ownership of heat pumps in Europe.

