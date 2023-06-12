Heat pump theft rising in Sweden

The Swedish Police Authority said on Friday that eight individuals face prosecution for the theft of air source and geothermal heat pumps in Sweden.
Thefts of heat pumps occurred over an extended period across multiple locations in Fyrbodal and the surrounding area, the police said. The investigation was initiated following the theft of heat pumps from an undisclosed company in Orust last fall.
The police said the investigation revealed that the eight individuals sold stolen heat pumps, hand tools, and building materials across various locations in Sweden. The crackdowns resulting from the investigation occurred in Lidköping, Vara, Trollhättan, and Halmstad. The police did not disclose the brands or models of the stolen heat pumps.
According to a police statement, the stolen goods have a total market value of approximately SEK 4.5 million ($415,935). The suspects were charged on May 31, and the trial is scheduled to begin on June 7, expected to last until midsummer.
Popular content
On Nov. 29, 2022, the authorities said that the thefts had adversely affected a significant number of citizens, entrepreneurs, and insurance companies, coinciding with a period of extended heat pump delivery times.
pv magazine print edition
In the latest issue of pv magazine we turn the spotlight onto European solar with a comprehensive review of the state of the PV industry across the region’s key markets and a look at the legislation which aims to drive a solar rooftop boom. We also examine the difficulty of establishing a solar panel recycling industry in Australia, where industry backbiting isn’t helping matters.
In 2022, Sweden experienced a surge in heat pump demand, with 60% growth in sales. In the fourth quarter of 2022, geothermal heat pump sales rose by 30%, while sales of air-to-water systems increased by 12%, according to the European Heat Pump Association. Sweden, along with Norway, boasts the highest per capita ownership of heat pumps in Europe.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.