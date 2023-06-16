SJVN to build 5 GW of renewable energy projects in India

From pv magazine India
SJVN has signed a deal with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO) to develop 5 GW of renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Maharashtra.
SJVN will explore the feasibility of setting up hydro, pumped storage, wind, solar, hybrid, and green hydrogen projects in Maharashtra.
MAHAGENCO and SJVN will also jointly participate in tenders held by the Maharashtra government for the modernization of small hydropower stations that are operated and maintained by MAHAGENCO.
SJVN is targeting 25 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, with more than half to come from solar and wind resources.
