India’s Cliantech Solutions to supply 600 MW solar production line in UAE

From pv magazine India
Dubai-based Magnus Green Solar has formed a partnership with India's Cliantech Solutions to set up a 600 MW fully automated solar module manufacturing line capable of producing mono PERC, bifacial, and TOPCon modules.
“This milestone project will mark Dubai region’s first 600 MW automatic production line, incorporating the latest technologies and paving the way for more sustainable energy solutions,” said Cliantech Solutions.
Popular content
Cliantech Solutions Director Navneet Mehrotra told pv magazine that it will supply Suzhou Gaorun’s turnkey line automation equipment, Visual Automation’s laminator, Asic-PY’s EL/VI tester, and HSPV’s Sun simulator for the Magnus production facility. It will also handle plant design, installation, and commissioning.
“By establishing a specialized team in the UAE, Cliantech Solutions aims to enhance its ability to cater to the unique requirements of international clients, delivering turnkey solutions that align with global standards,” said the company.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.