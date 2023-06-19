India’s Cliantech Solutions to supply 600 MW solar production line in UAE

From pv magazine India

Dubai-based Magnus Green Solar has formed a partnership with India's Cliantech Solutions to set up a 600 MW fully automated solar module manufacturing line capable of producing mono PERC, bifacial, and TOPCon modules.

“This milestone project will mark Dubai region’s first 600 MW automatic production line, incorporating the latest technologies and paving the way for more sustainable energy solutions,” said Cliantech Solutions.

Cliantech Solutions Director Navneet Mehrotra told pv magazine that it will supply Suzhou Gaorun’s turnkey line automation equipment, Visual Automation’s laminator, Asic-PY’s EL/VI tester, and HSPV’s Sun simulator for the Magnus production facility. It will also handle plant design, installation, and commissioning.

“By establishing a specialized team in the UAE, Cliantech Solutions aims to enhance its ability to cater to the unique requirements of international clients, delivering turnkey solutions that align with global standards,” said the company.