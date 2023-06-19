SMA unveils hybrid inverters for residential applications

SMA has developed new one-phase hybrid inverters for residential rooftop projects. The Germany-based inverter manufacturer showcased the new line at Intersolar Europe last week in Munich, Germany.
The Sunny Boy Smart Energy comes in four versions, with power outputs ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW. The inverters measure 500 mm x 586 mm x 236 mm and weigh 17.5 kg.
The transformerless inverters feature three maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points, with efficiency ratings of up to 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of up to 96.8%. The MPPT voltage range is 60 V to 480 V, with a maximum PV power input of 7.2 kW for the 3.6 kW inverters and 12 kW for the 6 kW devices. The maximum input voltage is 600 V.
“The Sunny Boy Smart Energy shines with its fast battery charging capability,” SMA said. “Conventional charging performance is challenged in northern climate by few hours of sunshine and plenty of cloud cover. The Sunny Boy Smart Energy’s fast charging allows more solar power to be harvested and stored in those few hours, ready to power homes and reduce homeowners’ energy costs.”
Popular content
The inverters have IP65-rated protection and operate within a temperature range of -25 C to 60 C. They come with lithium-ion batteries that have voltages ranging from 90 V to 500 V, supporting a maximum charge/discharge current of 30 A.
The new hybrid inverters will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.