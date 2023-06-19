SMA unveils hybrid inverters for residential applications

SMA has developed new one-phase hybrid inverters for residential rooftop projects. The Germany-based inverter manufacturer showcased the new line at Intersolar Europe last week in Munich, Germany.

The Sunny Boy Smart Energy comes in four versions, with power outputs ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW. The inverters measure 500 mm x 586 mm x 236 mm and weigh 17.5 kg.

The transformerless inverters feature three maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points, with efficiency ratings of up to 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of up to 96.8%. The MPPT voltage range is 60 V to 480 V, with a maximum PV power input of 7.2 kW for the 3.6 kW inverters and 12 kW for the 6 kW devices. The maximum input voltage is 600 V.

“The Sunny Boy Smart Energy shines with its fast battery charging capability,” SMA said. “Conventional charging performance is challenged in northern climate by few hours of sunshine and plenty of cloud cover. The Sunny Boy Smart Energy’s fast charging allows more solar power to be harvested and stored in those few hours, ready to power homes and reduce homeowners’ energy costs.”

The inverters have IP65-rated protection and operate within a temperature range of -25 C to 60 C. They come with lithium-ion batteries that have voltages ranging from 90 V to 500 V, supporting a maximum charge/discharge current of 30 A.

The new hybrid inverters will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023.