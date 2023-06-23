The Hydrogen Stream: Northern Europe can produce green hydrogen

Cepsa and Yara Clean Ammonia have formed a commercial partnership to establish a green hydrogen maritime corridor linking the ports of Algeciras and Rotterdam. As part of the alliance, Yara Clean Ammonia joins the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, where Cepsa intends to construct a green ammonia plant near the port of Algeciras. The Spanish company, a subsidiary of the Mubadala group, said it plans to invest €1 billion ($1.08 billion) in the project.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it will meet its net-zero commitment by 2050 through a combination of policies, including hydrogen propulsion solutions. “New aircraft such as blended-wing bodies demonstrated with full-scale working prototypes, electric/hydrogen for short-haul markets” should become available by 2040, while the needed hydrogen infrastructure should become available by 2045.