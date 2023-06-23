Singapore researchers set 24.35% efficiency record for perovskite PV cell

Scientists from various research entities in Singapore have achieved a world-record power conversion efficiency of 24.35% for a 1-cm2 inverted perovskite solar cell. The accomplishment has been included in Version 62 of the “Solar Cell Efficiency Tables.”

The team said it improved the cell's efficiency from 23.7% by using a “novel interface material.”

“The introduction of this novel interface material brings forth a range of advantageous attributes, including excellent optical, electrical, and chemical properties,” the academics said. “These properties work synergistically to enhance both the efficiency and longevity of perovskite solar cells, paving the way for significant improvements in their performance and durability.”