Singapore researchers set 24.35% efficiency record for perovskite PV cell

Scientists from various research entities in Singapore have achieved a world-record power conversion efficiency of 24.35% for a 1-cm2 inverted perovskite solar cell. The accomplishment has been included in Version 62 of the “Solar Cell Efficiency Tables.”
The team said it improved the cell's efficiency from 23.7% by using a “novel interface material.”
“The introduction of this novel interface material brings forth a range of advantageous attributes, including excellent optical, electrical, and chemical properties,” the academics said. “These properties work synergistically to enhance both the efficiency and longevity of perovskite solar cells, paving the way for significant improvements in their performance and durability.”
The “Solar Cell Efficiency Tables” show that the cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.159 V, a short-circuit voltage of 25.60 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 82.1%. The researchers said that the cell has an area of 1.007 cm².
“This work represents the first instance of an inverted-structure perovskite solar cell exceeding the normal structured perovskite solar cells with an active area of 1 cm2, and this is mainly attributed to the innovative charge transporting material incorporated in our perovskite solar cells,” the researchers said. “Since inverted-structure perovskite solar cells always offer excellent stability and scalability, achieving a higher efficiency than for normal-structured perovskite cells represents a significant milestone in commercializing this cutting-edge technology.”
The research team includes scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS).
