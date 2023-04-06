Ireland signs 109 MW of storage, 232 MW of pumped hydro in capacity auction

Irish grid operator EirGrid has published the provisional results of its latest auction for the capacity market – the so-called T–4 Capacity Auction.
The network operator allocated a total of 7,204 MW of capacity, with 5.4 GW to come from gas power plants, 195 MW from hydropower facilities, 108.9 MW from battery storage, 203.2 MW from pumped hydro storage, 50 MW from wind power, and 50.7 MW from steam turbines. The remaining share has been assigned to other generating technologies.
“The auction clearing price was €83.050/MW per year,” EirGrid said in a statement, noting that the allocated capacity will cover the period from Oct. 1, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2027. “A total of €698 million of capacity payments will be paid to generators who were successful in this auction.”
The grid operator had originally accepted proposals for 11.0 GW of combined capacity, with 8.55 GW coming from gas power plants, 195 MW from hydropower facilities, 613.2 from battery storage, and 203.2 MW from pumped hydro storage.
Popular content
“It can be seen that 76% of all the MWs associated with Gas Turbine that were qualified offered into the auction, whereas only 21% of the MW associated with Battery Storage that were qualified offered into the auction,” it stated.
The next capacity auction is planned for September and will cover the 2027-28 period.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.