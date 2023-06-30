Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA, Longi announce lower wafer prices

The Silicon Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has released average selling prices for wafers based on data coming from major suppliers such as Longi, TCL Zhonghuan, Shuangliang, and JinkoSolar among others. The association said n-type wafers are now priced at CNY2.84 ($0.39) per piece, down 5.65% compared to a week earlier. Furthermore, manufacturers are now offering p-type M10 wafers at CNY2.75 per piece, down 0.73% over the previous week, while G12 wafers are sold at CNY3.97 per piece, down 7.67% compared to a week earlier.
Meanwhile, Longi announced it reduced the price of its p-type M10 wafers with a thickness of 150um by 32.72% to CNY2.93 per piece compared to a month earlier. In a conference with investors, the manufacturer released an optimistic outlook for the second half of 2023. “Since May, PV product prices fluctuate sharply and some end customers are having a wait-and-see strategy, which had a short-term impact on the market,” the company said in response to an investor's question. “In late June, however, the price drop reached the bottom, and the demand began to grow again.”
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.