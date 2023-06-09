Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar module production hit 74.1 GW in Q1

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association reveals significant growth in Chinese solar module production, reaching 74.1 GW in Q1 of this year, a 92.5% increase compared to the previous year. The CPIA also notes increased output in polysilicon (210,000 MT, +72.1%), wafers (88.1 GW, +79.8%), and solar cells (77.9 GW, +81.6%).

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association reports a decline in the average polysilicon price in China, reaching CNY 100 ($14.02)/kg, with the lowest price dropping to CNY 80/kg. The association highlights a significant accumulation of polysilicon inventory, resulting in unprecedented sales pressure.

Canadian Solar has commenced trading its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SEE) Science and Technology Innovation Board, resulting in a surge of over 22% in share value. The company submitted its IPO application in June 2021, cleared the SSE listing evaluation in December, and temporarily halted the IPO in September 2022 due to missing updates. However, Canadian Solar resumed its IPO plans on the SEE in January.

Znshine says it will invest CNY 5 billion in the construction of a 10 GW solar cell factory in Lian Yungang, Jiangsu province. The manufacturing facility will have a capacity of 5 GW for TOPCon solar cells and an additional 5 GW for heterojunction cells.