Intersolar 2023: ‘There’s a clear business case for green hydrogen in Europe’

Christian Pho Duc, CTO of Smart Energy, spoke with pv magazine at Intersolar 2023 about the recent EU decision to remove uncertainties over the production and use of green hydrogen, as the European Union has finally defined criteria for solar-powered electrolyzers. He stressed the importance of the new targets, under which the industry will have to buy 42% of its hydrogen from clean sources by 2030.

Christian Pho Duc (left) and pv magazine's Editorial Team Lead Michael Fuhs (right)

Image: pv magazine

