Intersolar 2023: ‘[This] will be the year of large-scale solar for Brazil’

Rodrigo Sauaia, the president of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar), recently spoke with pv magazine about power purchase agreements, regulated auctions, macroeconomics conditions, and electricity prices in Brazil. He said the Latin American country could add 4.6 GW of utility-scale solar capacity this year, as well as another 5.5 GW from distributed generation.

Rodrigo Sauaia (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

