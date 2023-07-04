Global Solar Council on lookout for new CEO

The GSC has embarked on a hunt for a new CEO as it gears up its advocacy efforts and membership growth toward COP 28 later this year. The new chief will replace Gianni Chianetta, whose three-year term is coming to an end.

Chianetta will participate in the recruitment process and continue to serve as CEO until the new leadership comes on board. He will then assume the role of a senior adviser until the end of 2023, ensuring a smooth transition.

“It has been an honor to serve as the GSC’s CEO over the past three years and help drive the impressive growth of the association and the solar PV industry. It’s been a rewarding experience, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish in such critical time, as the world urgently scales up solar power to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and achieve energy security,” said Chianetta. “I look forward to continuing the strong collaboration with the GSC chair Maté Heisz and supporting the new CEO as they take GSC’s impact to the next level.”

Launched in Paris during COP 21 in 2015 as the first dedicated and unified body for the solar industry, the GSC has established itself as a major international body gathering national and regional solar associations and leading global corporations under one roof. During Chianetta’s term, the Washington-based nonprofit experienced significant growth through cooperation with key climate and renewable energy organizations, opening new opportunities for the solar industry across the world and strengthening the industry’s voice in key international climate forums.

“On behalf of the GSC board, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Gianni for his dedication and vision throughout his tenure as CEO,” said Máté Heisz, chair of the GSC. “As the world gears up for COP28 and strives to achieve net zero emissions, the role of the GSC in advocating for solar power as a key climate solution has never been more vital. Working with both Gianni as senior adviser and the new CEO, we are looking to make the association and global solar industry stronger than ever to ensure the world achieves its climate goals.”

The search for a full-time CEO to lead the association has been initiated, and more information can be found here: https://www.globalsolarcouncil.org/careers/