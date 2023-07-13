India’s NTPC launches tender for 2 GW of pumped storage

From pv magazine India

NTPC Renewable Energy has started accepting bids to develop up to 2 GW of pumped hydro energy storage projects anywhere in India.

The pumped storage projects must be commissioned within five years from when they are awarded. The commissioning period includes 1.5 to two years for detailed project report preparation, land acquisition, studies, detailed engineering, and three to 3.5 years of construction period.

“Early completion of milestones would be acceptable and already built-up pumped storage projects would also be acceptable,” said NTPC Renewable Energy in the tender document.

Each developer must bid for a minimum of 200 MW (at a single location), rising in increments of 10 MW up to 2 GW (in single or multiple locations with a minimum of 200 MW at each location). The minimum storage cycle is six hours in all cases.