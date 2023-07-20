Luxembourg launches second tender for C&I solar

Luxembourg has launched a second tender for the rebate program it introduced last year to support businesses in the deployment of commercial and industrial PV systems.

The tender is open to projects ranging in size from 30 kW to 5 MW. The government is offering rebates of up to €745 per kilowatt installed and up to 55% of the total costs of buying and installing systems.

“The allowable costs do not include taxes or other deductions,” the government said.

The list of allowable costs includes PV modules, inverters, junction boxes, cabling, and mounting structures. It also covers engineering and development costs, connection costs, transformery, and civil engineering works, as well as a battery with a capacity of no more than 1 kWh per 1 kW of the plant.

Popular content

In the first tender of this kind, finalized in October 2022, Luxembourg's authorities allocated 46.4 MW of PV capacity and assigned €16.1 million of rebates. Rebates ranged from €530 to €810 per kilowatt installed.

As of the end of 2022, Luxembourg had approximately 319 MW of installed PV capacity, with around 42 MW of new solar additions last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.