India wraps up 2 GW solar tender with $0.032/kWh tariff

From pv magazine India
Six developers have emerged winners in the Solar Energy Corp. of India’s (SECI) 2 GW PV auction.
ReNew and SAEL secured 600 MW each at INR 2.60 ($0.032)/kWh. Eden (300 MW), Jakson (200 MW), and Shiva Corp (100 MW) are the other winners at this price.
Avaada won 200 MW at INR 2.61/kWh.
The projects, connected to the ISTS, are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful bidders. The power procured by SECI will be sold to different buying entities in India.
