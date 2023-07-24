UK coal-fired power plant site to host 1,040 MW/ 2,080 MWh battery

Britain’s Carlton Power has secured the green light for a GBP 750 million ($963 million) BESS project in greater Manchester, to help balance the grid as more renewables come online.

Subject to a final investment decision, construction of the 1,040 MW/ 2,080 MWh BESS project could kick off in the first quarter of 2024 with it slated to enter commercial operation in the final quarter of 2025.

Carton Power said it is “in advanced talks with companies to finance, build and operate the Trafford BESS.”

The Trafford BESS is the company’s second major energy project that has received council permission for the c12 hectare Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, eight miles south of Manchester, which formerly hosted a coal-fired power plant.

The other project is Carlton’s 200 MW Trafford Green Hydrogen scheme. Its first phase of 15 MW to 20 MW is set to go into commercial operation in the final quarter of 2025.

“Carlton Power acquired the former coal fired power station in 2008 to redevelop the site for new energy projects,” said Keith Clarke, founder and chief executive of Carlton Power. “With the approval of the BESS, this brings the total investment value of the site to £2 billion, which will deliver significant economic benefits to the Greater Manchester region and help to deliver the regional net zero targets.”

In addition to Carlton Power’s two projects, Highview Power Storage plans to build a 250 MWh long-duration, liquid air energy storage system for GBP 250 million on the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park. These projects will support the region’s goal of net zero-carbon emissions by 2038.