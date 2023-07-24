Japanese real estate firm starts residential solar hydrogen project

Sekisui House-W, one of Japan's largest real estate services providers, has launched a pilot project for the production of solar-powered hydrogen in a residential building. The project uses excess solar power generated by a rooftop PV array to power a small-sized electrolyzer for hydrogen production.

The generated hydrogen is then stored in hydrogen-absorbing alloy tanks, which are generally known for having increased compactness and safety levels.

The hydrogen stored in the tank is then used in fuel cells to produce electricity for the building regardless of the time of day or season, contributing to self-sufficiency in household power consumption.

The company said the hydrogen storage alloys used in the project have higher energy density than battery storage and do not have natural discharge, so they have the advantage of providing large capacity and long-term energy storage.

“In addition, compared to high-pressure gas tanks, it has a very compact design, so you can expect proposals that suit your home,” it said.

The company added that it expects to commercialize the proposed solution from the summer of 2025.