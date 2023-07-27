Scotland greenlights 600 MW pumped hydro project

The Scottish government has approved a plan to expand the Cruachan Power Station in Argyll with a 600 MW pumped hydro storage facility.

UK-based Drax Group, the project developer, said that the new pumped hydro facility will be built underground and will require an investment of GBP 500 million ($645.3 million).

Cruachan has a pumped hydro storage capacity of 440 MW and is one of only four pumped storage power stations in the United Kingdom. According to Drax, the plant currently runs for short periods to meet peaks in demand but can also operate continuously at full output for around 15 hours if necessary.