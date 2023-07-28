Electrovaya unveils battery tech for high voltage applications, stationary energy storage

Ontario-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer Electrovaya Inc. has launched a new battery pack for heavy-duty, high-voltage applications including buses, delivery trucks, construction trucks, hybrid fuel cell/battery systems and stationary energy storage systems.
The company is offering the new product in two versions, the HV-90 and HV-180, with a nominal energy of 35 kWh and 70 kWh, respectively, for both 400V and 800V applications.
Electrovaya said both systems can be scaled up in a modular design according to different applications.
The new product will be available for sale in the fourth quarter of this year.
“Infinity-HV batteries use lithium-ion ceramic and UL-recognized EV series cells and have a projected 25-year lifetime for one-cycle/day applications, making them the longest lasting high voltage batteries available,” the manufacturer claims.
“Infinity-HV systems will be controlled by the Company’s in-house fifth-generation advanced battery management system (BMS) that is currently deployed in more than 4,000 Infinity products in the field,” the company said in a statement, referring to its facility in Jamestown, New York, United States.
The company also operates a factory in Mississauga, Ontario, where the Infinity-HV packs will be produced in the future.
