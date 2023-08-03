India tenders 1.5 GW of renewables storage

From pv magazine India
SECI has started accepting bids to supply 1.5 GW of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. The projects can be located anywhere in India. The sizing of the renewables component should be suited to meet the buying entity’s 100% firm and dispatchable renewable power supply requirements in a “demand-following” manner.
For a single project, the renewable generation components and the energy storage systems can be co-located or located at different sites. The different project components, like PV and wind, can be connected with the interstate transmission system (ISTS) network at different ISTS substations. Land and connectivity are in the scope of the developer.
“Bidders who have already commissioned RE plants/storage plants or are in the process of constructing such plants and have untied capacity may also participate,” said SECI.
A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 750 MW, in multiples of 10 MW. The maximum capacity to be allocated to a bidder is limited to 750 MW.
