Brazil prepares lithium extraction plan

From pv magazine Brazil

Ana Cabral-Gardner, the CEO of mining company Sigma Lithium, met with Brazilian Minister of Energy Alexandre Silveira this week to discuss lithium extraction projects in Vale do Jequitinhonha, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. This region offers significant potential for mineral production.

The ministry is currently formulating a comprehensive program tailored to the region, with a primary focus on exploring the mineral's opportunities within the context of energy transition and regional development. The program encompasses the generation of business opportunities, income augmentation for the local populace, and overall social development.

Lithium, a critical raw material for battery production, is abundant in Brazil, which ranks as the seventh-largest global holder of mineral reserves, totaling 1.23 thousand tons. Moreover, the country stands as the world's fifth-largest mining producer.

Silveira said that the Vale do Jequitinhonha lithium mining project presents a chance for Brazil to establish itself as a prominent player in the global production of this essential mineral for the energy transition.

“We know that critical minerals will be fundamental for the energy transition, so we have to work on top of these Brazilian potentials, reconciling public policies that bring significant social returns to our society and that guarantee sustainability,” said Silveira.

Last week, Sigma Lithium dispatched the world's first shipment of green lithium from Porto de Vitória to China. This shipment, originating from the mineral extracted in Vale do Jequitinhonha, includes 15,000 tons of triple zero green lithium and an additional 15,000 tons of ultra-fine, high-purity byproducts. It is expected that by the end of this year, exports will reach approximately 130,000 tons. Brazil – alongside countries like Chile, Argentina, the United States, Canada, and Australia – stands among the nations with the highest potential for lithium extraction.