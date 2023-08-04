Chile’s largest solar farm goes online

From pv magazine LatAm

Enel Chile, operating through its Enel Green Power Chile subsidiary, has secured authorization from the National Electricity Coordinator, Chile's grid operator, to start commercial operations at its 398 MW Guanchoi solar plant.

The facility is now the largest PV plant in Chile. It features approximately 900,000 bifacial monocrystalline solar panels from an undisclosed supplier.

The array is situated in the Atacama region and is expected to generate more than 1,100 GWh of electricity per year. This energy output will be injected into the National Electric System.

During its peak construction phase, the plant employed more than 1,200 workers – primarily residents of the Atacama region. Enel Green Power Chile recently said that it has secured approval for its Finis Terrae Extension and Finis Terrae III solar plants, with capacities of 126 MW and 18 MW, respectively, located in the María Elena commune of the Antofagasta region. These additions complement the existing 160 MW Finis Terrae park, which has been operational since 2016, bringing the total complex capacity to 204 MW.