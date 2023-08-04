Chile’s largest solar farm goes online

From pv magazine LatAm
Enel Chile, operating through its Enel Green Power Chile subsidiary, has secured authorization from the National Electricity Coordinator, Chile's grid operator, to start commercial operations at its 398 MW Guanchoi solar plant.
The facility is now the largest PV plant in Chile. It features approximately 900,000 bifacial monocrystalline solar panels from an undisclosed supplier.
The array is situated in the Atacama region and is expected to generate more than 1,100 GWh of electricity per year. This energy output will be injected into the National Electric System.
Popular content
During its peak construction phase, the plant employed more than 1,200 workers – primarily residents of the Atacama region.
Enel Green Power Chile recently said that it has secured approval for its Finis Terrae Extension and Finis Terrae III solar plants, with capacities of 126 MW and 18 MW, respectively, located in the María Elena commune of the Antofagasta region. These additions complement the existing 160 MW Finis Terrae park, which has been operational since 2016, bringing the total complex capacity to 204 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.