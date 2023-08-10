Vertical PV for breakwaters

From pv magazine Spain

The Port of Valencia is testing a vertical PV system on the Dique Norte breakwater to assess the feasibility and efficiency of such installations.

The pilot run could potentially lead to the development of the first large-scale vertical photovoltaic park in Spain. SunnerBox, a local startup, has introduced its IT3 solution for the pilot project.

It uses a matrix system of solar panels on a mesh anchored directly to the breakwater through stay cables and tensioners. This approach maximizes existing infrastructure, streamlines installation, and reduces costs while facilitating maintenance.

The system, with a total installed power of 8.6 kW, consists of 21 solar modules, each with a capacity of 410 W. The Port Authority of Valencia (APV), in collaboration with the Center for Research in Project Management, Innovation, and Sustainability (PRINS) at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), is currently conducting a two-month, real-time testing phase. This phase aims to measure both energy generation and structural behavior using a range of sensors, with the additional function of powering the sensor system through the generated energy. Following the successful completion of the testing period, the APV plans to secure funding for a larger-scale installation on the breakwater.