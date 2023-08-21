Adani commissions 2 GW of solar for SECI tender

Adani Green Energy secured 8 GW of solar projects under the manufacturing-linked PV tender, contingent on establishing 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing capacity.

In a stock exchange disclosure, Adani Green Energy said that its associate firm, Mundra Solar Energy, obtained commercial operational date certification from SECI for a solar cell and module manufacturing facility with 2 GW of annual capacity.

Adani Green Energy holds a 26% stake in Mundra Solar Energy via its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.