Adani commissions 2 GW of solar for SECI tender

Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 2 GW solar cell and PV module factory in the Indian state of Gujarat via its associate company, Mundra Solar Energy.

Image: Adani Solar

From pv magazine USA

Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 2 GW solar cell and module factory under a manufacturing-linked tender by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). The plant is located in Mundra, Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy secured 8 GW of solar projects under the manufacturing-linked PV tender, contingent on establishing 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing capacity.

In a stock exchange disclosure, Adani Green Energy said that its associate firm, Mundra Solar Energy, obtained commercial operational date certification from SECI for a solar cell and module manufacturing facility with 2 GW of annual capacity.

Adani Green Energy holds a 26% stake in Mundra Solar Energy via its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

