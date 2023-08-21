Chinese PV Industry Brief: China set to reach 500 GW milestone

The China National Energy Administration (NEA) has reported that new PV systems with an aggregate capacity of 18.74 GW were installed in the country in July alone. In the first seven months of this year, China added 97.16 GW of new PV power. Its cumulative installed PV capacity reached 491 GW at the end of July.

Module manufacturers Longi, Tongwei, Das Solar, Risen, Canadian Solar, and Astronergy announced last week they agreed on a size standard for rectangular wafers. The size is 182.2 mm x 191.6 mm, with a diagonal length of 262.5 mm.

Panel maker Trina Solar has started construction on a 50 GW wafer factory in Huaian, Jiangsu Province.

Popular content

Jiangsu-based Sunrev Energy Technology (Sunrev) has started manufacturing activities at its 10 GW TOPCon cell factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province.

Xinte Energy reported unaudited revenue of CNY 17.58 billion ($2.46 billion) for the period ending 30 June 2023, an increase of 19.51% compared to the same period last year. Net profit of CNY 4.76 billion ($652 million) was attributable to shareholders of the listed company, which was 15.28% lower compared to the same period last year. The company noted that its polysilicon sales and production capacity were up in the first half, but 32% lower prices paid for polysilicon material dampened the polysilicon division’s profits.