Eritrea launches tender for 30 MW solar plant

Eritrea's Ministry of Energy and Mines has launched a tender for the construction of a 30 MW solar plant in Dekemhare, in the central part of the African country.

The project will include an unspecified amount of battery storage and a 66 kV transmission line. If built, will be the country's largest PV installation ever built to date.

Interested developers have time until October 17 to submit their proposals.

Popular content

The African Development Fund (ADF) is helping Eritrea's government to develop the solar farm and has previously helped the Eritrean authorities seek consultants for the development of the project through another tender.

The Eritrea National Energy Policy, which was issued in 2018, aims to increase the electrification rate across the country. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Eritrea had just 24 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2021.