Jackery unveils new consumer-oriented portable Solar Generators at IFA 2023

Jackery is unveiling its latest portable power innovations – the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus – at IFA 2023, which runs from September 1st through 5th in Berlin, Germany. With these new consumer-oriented solutions, Jackery aims to set new standards in the industry, driven by the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

Safety first

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus feature a safety-first product design concept. Both comply with rigorous UL safety standards, including fire-resistant materials and high-temperature protection, providing peace of mind for users during outdoor adventures or emergencies. The products are not only shock-resistant and fire-retardant but also incorporate anti-radiation properties. Both are CE/FCC Class B Certified, together with 24 other Jackery products, having excellent electromagnetic compatibility.

ChargeShield, the fast charge technology developed by Jackery, incorporates up to 62 protections to form a comprehensive quadruple physical protection mechanism, including BMS protection, inverter protection, solar charging module protection, and DC module protection systems. With this high level of protection, Jackery provides users with a safe and reliable power source for their portable energy needs.

Reliable power with a compact design

The Solar Generator 1000 Plus offers exceptional performance in a compact size of 35.6 cm x 26 cm x 28.3 cm and weighs 14.5 kg. Featuring a maximum 2,000 W output and expandable capacity of up to 5,056 Wh, it's well-suited for outdoor adventures, emergencies, and power outages.

Users can pair it with up to four 200 W solar panels for a full recharge in just two hours, providing a safe, reliable, and eco-friendly power supply with an expandable capacity and quick recharge capabilities.

A backpack-friendly Solar Generator

As the lightest and most portable product of the Jackery Plus series, the Solar Generator 300 Plus is positioned as an entry-level outdoor power supply, providing reliable power without adding extra weight to a user’s outdoor gear.

The Solar Generator 300 Plus weighs five kilograms and is 23 cm x 15.5 cm x 16.7 cm. It features an output of 300 W, as well as a capacity of 288 Wh. The unit can power up to five devices at once and includes a smart display, ensuring that users are aware of exactly how much power remains.

The SG 300 Plus package comes with a SolarSaga 40mini solar panel, which has ultra solar charging capabilities and TÜV SÜD Global Consumer Grade Photovoltaic Product Verification.

With their fast-charging options, durable designs, and advanced battery management, the SG 1000 Plus and SG 300 Plus are set to offer enhanced safety, increased battery lifespan, and exceptional performance for off-grid power needs. Both products also feature 100% recyclable packaging.

Jackery has been at the forefront of renewable energy technology for more than 10 years, gaining recognition as a prestigious winner of the SEAL sustainable product award and receiving the industry’s first carbon footprint verification by TÜV SÜD.