Toshiba unveils silicon carbide MOSFET for PV inverters

Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba has introduced a new silicon carbide-based metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) based on silicon carbide (SiC) for applications in solar inverters and battery storage systems.

The company said the new MOSFET may help inverter manufacturers in reducing the size and weight of their products.

“The higher frequency operation enables downsizing and weight reduction of other system components, such as heat sinks and filters,” said the company.

The new product hosts a 2,200 V Schottky barrier diode (SBD) and is intended for use in two-level inverters in 1,500 V (DC) voltage systems. Two-level devices have fewer switching modules than three-level inverters, which results in smaller and lighter systems, according to the manufacturer.

The SiC modules reportedly operate with low conduction loss and low drain-source on-voltage. They also have lower turn-on and turn-off switching losses of 14mJ and 11mJ, respectively. They purportedly have low stray inductance, low thermal resistance, and a built-in thermistor.