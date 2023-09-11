Philippines to build new 100 MW floating solar power farm

Zonal Renewables has announced plans to construct a 100 MW floating solar power farm in Cadiz city, located in the province of Negros Occidental, Philippines. The farm will be built on a 90-hectare fish pond, reported the Philippine News Agency.
The news outlet did not list the project's cost or its construction and commissioning target dates. However, it mentioned that the array has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,250 tons per year.
“Signing of the agreement comes at a perfect time, considering that the outlook for new renewable energy generation projects in Negros Occidental is quite encouraging,” said Zonal Renewables President Jabez Alvarez. “That is due to the soon-to-be completed additional transmission capabilities by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.”
In August, Acen – a subsidiary of Ayala Group – announced plans to develop 1 GW of floating solar on Laguna Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Philippines. The company has submitted contracts to the Department of Energy for eight blocks of 100 hectares each in the southern and eastern sections of the lake.
