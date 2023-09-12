Indian state of Karnataka plans 500 MW solar plant

The prospective consultant will perform a range of tasks, including site surveys, feasibility reports, solar resource assessments, energy yield estimations, plot size optimization, layout planning, infrastructure development, and the creation of a detailed project report.

The solar park falls under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) initiative to establish solar/renewable energy ultra-mega parks. MNRE supports states and union territories in setting up these parks, providing essential infrastructure such as cleared land, transmission systems, water access, road connectivity, and communication networks to developers.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has identified the location for a 765/400/220kV Bidar pooling station in Malegaon village, Aurad taluk, to support the proposed Bidar solar park. REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. has issued a tender to select a transmission service provider for constructing the 765 kV line and pooling station in the Bidar solar energy zone.